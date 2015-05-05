Apr 18, 2015; Mesa, AZ, USA; Michael Phelps smiles to his family after winning in the 100 Meter Freestyle final during the 2015 Arena Pro Swim Series at the Skyline Aquatic Center. Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Michael Phelps will take his next step towards an Olympic return at the 2016 Rio Games when he headlines a top-flight field at next week's Arena Pro Swim Series event in Charlotte, USA Swimming said on Tuesday.

Other competitors in the May 14-17 meet in North Carolina include Olympic gold medallists Nathan Adrian, Natalie Coughlin and Ryan Lochte.

Phelps only returned to competition last month in Arizona after serving a six-month ban for a drunk driving conviction.

The 18-times Olympic gold medallist, who turns 30 next month, won two events and earned three medals from three finals at the Arizona meet.

In the opening-day, Phelps won the 100 meters butterfly in 52.38 seconds over long-time rival Lochte.

On the second day of competition, Phelps scratched the 100m backstroke to focus on the 400m freestyle preliminary and finished 17th overall in 4:02.67.

On the closing day, Phelps won the 100m freestyle in 49.72, and was third in the 200 individual medley at 2:00.01.

