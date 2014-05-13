Russia's Yulia Efimova competes during the women's 50m breaststroke final at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Dubai, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rabih Moghrabi/Files

Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics, has been banned for 16 months by the sport's governing body FINA for a doping offence.

The 22-year-old breaststroke specialist tested positive last October for the anabolic steroid 7-keto-DHEA, which speeds up metabolism and helps with weight loss, at an out of competition sampling in Los Angeles.

"The FINA Doping Panel decided according to the FINA DC Rule 10.5.2 to impose on the athlete a period of sixteen (16) months ineligibility, starting on October 31, 2013 and ending at the conclusion of 28 February 2015, for her first anti-doping rule violation," FINA said in an official statement.

Efimova has won three long course world championship gold medals and currently holds short course world records in both the 50 and 200 metres breaststroke.

