Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Championships Short Course Women's 800m Freestyle Heats on Thursday in Doha Overall 1. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 8:03.41 2. Jazmin Carlin (Wales) 8:08.16 3. Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands) 8:08.17 4. Boglarka Kapas (Hungary) 8:16.32 5. Sarah Koehler (Germany) 8:17.08 6. Maria Vilas (Spain) 8:18.82 7. Lindsay Vrooman (U.S.) 8:19.36 8. Hannah Miley (Britain) 8:20.09 9. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 8:20.71 10. Julie Aglund Lauridsen (Denmark) 8:22.78 11. Samantha Arevalo (Ecuador) 8:23.72 12. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.) 8:23.74 13. Asami Chida (Japan) 8:24.18 14. Julia Hassler (Liechtenstein) 8:25.85 15. Thi Anh Vien Nguyen (Vietnam) 8:27.36 16. Katie Goldman (Australia) 8:28.33 17. Gaja Natlacen (Slovenia) 8:28.49 18. Cao Yue (China) 8:29.74 19. Guo Junjun (China) 8:30.14 20. Leonie Antonia Beck (Germany) 8:31.96 21. Allyson Ayumi Macias Alba (Mexico) 8:33.90 22. Monique Olivier (Luxembourg) 8:35.09 23. Miho Takahashi (Japan) 8:36.13 24. Joanna Evans (Bahamas) 8:38.07 25. Inga Elin Cryer (Iceland) 8:38.79 26. Montserrat Ortuno (Mexico) 8:41.95 27. Valerie Gruest (Guatemala) 8:44.78 28. Veronika Kolnikova (Slovakia) 8:52.11 29. Daniela Miyahara (Peru) 8:53.13 30. Erika Garcia Naranjo (Peru) 8:54.24 Heat 1 1. Thi Anh Vien Nguyen (Vietnam) 8:27.36 2. Erika Garcia Naranjo (Peru) 8:54.24 3. Rebeca Lisse Quinteros (El Salvador) 9:00.06 4. Cecilia Eysturdal (Faroe Islands) 9:01.74 5. Malavika Vishwanath (India) 9:08.20 6. Tuana Ayca Bahtoglu (Turkey) 9:10.98 7. Ana Semiruncic (Moldova) 9:23.45 8. Khant Su San Khant (Myanmar) 9:51.98 9. Victoria Chentsova (Northern Mariana Islands) 9:55.15 . Lani Cabrera (Barbados) DNS Heat 2 1. Julie Aglund Lauridsen (Denmark) 8:22.78 2. Samantha Arevalo (Ecuador) 8:23.72 3. Gaja Natlacen (Slovenia) 8:28.49 4. Allyson Ayumi Macias Alba (Mexico) 8:33.90 5. Monique Olivier (Luxembourg) 8:35.09 6. Inga Elin Cryer (Iceland) 8:38.79 7. Montserrat Ortuno (Mexico) 8:41.95 8. Valerie Gruest (Guatemala) 8:44.78 9. Veronika Kolnikova (Slovakia) 8:52.11 10. Daniela Miyahara (Peru) 8:53.13 Heat 3 1. Boglarka Kapas (Hungary) 8:16.32 2. Maria Vilas (Spain) 8:18.82 3. Lindsay Vrooman (U.S.) 8:19.36 4. Hannah Miley (Britain) 8:20.09 5. Asami Chida (Japan) 8:24.18 6. Katie Goldman (Australia) 8:28.33 7. Guo Junjun (China) 8:30.14 8. Leonie Antonia Beck (Germany) 8:31.96 9. Miho Takahashi (Japan) 8:36.13 10. Joanna Evans (Bahamas) 8:38.07 Heat 4 1. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 8:03.41 2. Jazmin Carlin (Wales) 8:08.16 3. Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands) 8:08.17 4. Sarah Koehler (Germany) 8:17.08 5. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 8:20.71 6. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.) 8:23.74 7. Julia Hassler (Liechtenstein) 8:25.85 8. Cao Yue (China) 8:29.74