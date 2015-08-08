Katie Ledecky of the U.S. reacts after her women's 800m freestyle heat at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

KAZAN, Russia Katie Ledecky of the United States broke her own world record for 800 metres freestyle at the world swimming championships on Saturday.

Ledecky won the gold medal in eight minutes 07.39 seconds, to eclipse the previous record of 8:11.00 which she set in Texas last year.

It was Ledecky's fifth gold medal at the championships after she also won the 200m, 400m and 1500m individual titles and the 4x200m relay.

