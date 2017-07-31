FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Swimming: Dressel grabs seventh gold to equal Phelps record
July 31, 2017 / 3:05 AM / a day ago

Swimming: Dressel grabs seventh gold to equal Phelps record

1 Min Read

Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Men's Butterfly 100m Final – Budapest, Hungary – July 29, 2017 – Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. competes.Stefan Wermuth

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel equalled compatriot Michael Phelps's record of seven gold medals at a single world championships on Sunday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Dressel secured his record-equalling feat as the United States won gold in the men's 4x100 metres medley relay, in which he swam the butterfly leg.

The 20-year-old had previously won individual gold medals in the men's 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly, as well as in the men's 4x100m freestyle, 4x100m mixed freestyle and 4x100m mixed medley relays.

Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, won seven gold medals at the world championships in Melbourne 10 years ago.

Editing by Toby Davis

