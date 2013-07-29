Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the women's 100m breaststroke heats during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set a European and world championship record in the heats for the 100 metres breaststroke in Barcelona on Monday.

Swimming in the final heat alongside Jessica Hardy of the United States, Meilutyte was just 0.07 outside Hardy's 2009 world record of one minute 4.45 seconds with a time of 1:04.52.

The 16-year-old, who trains in England, beat American Rebecca Soni's world championship record of 1:04.84 set at the 2009 edition in Rome.

