Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte swims in the women's 50m breaststroke heats during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Lithuanian teenager Ruta Meilutyte claimed her second world record of the week when she beat Russian Yuliya Efimova's previous best in the women's 50 metres breaststroke at the world championships on Saturday.

Meilutyte, who swam faster than anyone before her in the semi-finals of the 100 breaststroke on Monday, clocked a time of 29.48 seconds in her semi-final to beat Efimova's mark of 29.78 set in qualifying earlier on Saturday.

"Two world records is a dream come true," Meilutyte, who took gold in the 100 final on Tuesday, told Spanish television.

"I've been really close to the world record and I really wanted it and I'm really happy," the 16-year-old added.

Efimova was swimming in the next lane to Meilutyte in their semi-final and finished in 29.88. The Russian owned the record for around eight hours. (Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman and Alison Wildey)