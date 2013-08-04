Premier League club chairmen fret over Brexit impact
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
BARCELONA France were handed a shock victory in the men's 4x100 metres medley relay when gold-medal favourites United States were disqualified at the world championships in Barcelona on Sunday.
The Americans touched first in three minutes 30.06 seconds before the stadium announcer said they had been disqualified "for an early exchange".
France clocked a time of 3:31.51 to take gold, with Australia winning silver in 3:31.64 and Japan bronze in 3:32.26.
The Americans were denied what would have been a 12th triumph in the event in 15 championships since the inaugural edition in Belgrade in 1973.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Liverpool is under investigation by the Premier League over allegations it breached rules governing the transfer of youth players in a failed attempt to recruit a schoolboy from Stoke City, according to reports in the British media.
LONDON The time is right for cricket to return to the Olympics and a decision on applying for inclusion in 2024 will have to be made within months, the head of the sport's governing body said on Thursday.