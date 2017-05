Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden celebrates after setting a new world record in the women's 100m butterfly semi-final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

KAZAN, Russia Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom set a world record for the women’s 100 metres butterfly at the world championships on Sunday.

Sjostrom’s time of 55.74 seconds in the semi-final broke the previous record of 55.98 set by Dana Vollmer of the United States at the 2012 London Olympics.

