* India reports 57 swine flu deaths in 2012
* Serum Institute to make 500,000 vaccine doses
* Panacea Biotec gets 100 mln rupees govt order
By Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, April 27 Indian drugmakers, which in
2010 rushed to make cheap swine flu vaccines in response to an
outbreak that waned before they could be brought to market, are
looking to recover some of their investments amid a new outbreak
of the deadly virus in India.
The 2009 global outbreak of swine flu, or H1N1, claimed over
17,000 lives including 2,725 in India between May 2009 and
November 2010, when the government asked local manufacturers to
come up with affordable preventatives.
Five Indian companies -- Cadila Healthcare,
Panacea Biotec, Bharat Biotech International, Jubilant
Life Sciences and Serum Institute of India -- invested
more than 1 billion rupees ($19 million) to develop vaccines but
sold less than 400 million rupees worth.
The latest outbreak, which is far smaller than that of 2009,
has claimed 57 lives in India so far this year, according to the
Indian health ministry.
Sporadic cases of swine flu infections have also cropped up
over the last six months in southeast Asia and Latin America,
with Mexico alone reporting 29 deaths.
"This time, we are planning to produce about half a million
doses but still, recovery of costs is not possible," said Adar
Poonawalla, executive director of unlisted Serum Institute of
India, the world's fifth-largest vaccine maker by volume.
Serum, whose chairman, Cyrus Poonawalla, ranks as India's
17th richest person according to Forbes, had to destroy about 2
million doses in 2010 after the unsold vaccines passed their
expiry date.
"It's a cheap vaccine... I offered it even free of cost but
still people did not take it," said Executive Director Adar
Poonawalla, the son of the company's chairman.
Serum invested about 500 million rupees in 2009 and 2010 to
develop and manufacture Nasovac, which was priced at about 190
rupees per dose, and sold about 200 million rupees worth.
The company is hoping eventually to sell the vaccine to the
World Health Organisation, which requires that a manufacturer
have made a vaccine for three years before it will consider
buying it.
"If the plant gets WHO pre-qualification, say in a year's
time, then we may look at exports," the younger Poonawalla said.
Vaccines tend to be low-profit, low-margin products sold in
large quantities to institutions, governments and non-profits.
Those sold on a retail basis tend to fetch higher margins.
Panacea Biotec, a Delhi-based vaccine maker, this month
received a 100 million rupee order from the Indian government to
supply its swine flu vaccine PandyFlu and is also looking for
retail opportunities.
Cadila Healthcare plans to start cautiously and make small
quantities of its VaxiFlu-S initially, a senior executive said.
It had sold vaccines worth up to 80 million rupees but
stopped production in late 2010 after demand receded.
"The cost recovery can happen only if there is a major
outbreak and we can convince people to buy vaccines... not
otherwise," said the Cadila official, who declined to be
identified as he is not authorised to speak with the media.
(US$1 = 52.67 rupees)
(Editing by Tony Munroe)