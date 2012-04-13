By Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 Scottish Widows Investment
Partnership (SWIP), the asset management unit of Lloyds Banking
Group Plc, is cutting 23 jobs in a strategy shakeup
that aims to poach clients from hedge funds and providers of
cheap index-tracking products.
The 143 billion pound ($228.1 billion) funds firm has
unveiled a new equity investment strategy to prioritise winning
business at both extremes of the market - from investors chasing
high returns using sophisticated higher-risk funds and those
seeking predictable outcomes via computer-driven trading.
Funds that fall outside these parameters and cannot be
modified to fit the new house strategy or are no longer
economically viable, will be wound up, SWIP said in a statement
explaining the overhaul and the subsequent job cuts.
"We remain committed to active fund management in those
markets where we have confidence that we can generate strong
investment performance and build long-term, valuable
relationships with clients. However, for some of our clients, a
lower-risk approach to investment is more appropriate for their
needs," Dean Buckley, Managing Director of SWIP, said.
News of the restructuring follows a challenging period for
"one-stop-shop" asset managers, many of whom are struggling to
hold on to investors' cash as the popularity of low-cost
exchange-traded products soars.
Industry experts analysing the rush of clients towards such
passively managed strategies have predicted substantial
redundancies and a wave of consolidation in the UK fund
management sector in 2012, as firms battle to grow their assets
faster than their costs.
Andrew November, SWIP's Director of Equities, will lead the
new strategy, flanked by Will Low in his role as head of Global
Equities, which now includes responsibility for UK Small Cap,
real estate securities and Absolute Return.
Tony Whalley continues to lead the Equities Dealing team;
Anne Fraser continues in her role as head of Governance and Sean
Phayre will remain as head of the Quantitative Investments team,
which sits in SWIP's Investment Solutions business.
A spokeswoman for SWIP said November and his senior team
members would finalise the wider team structure over the coming
weeks but some key fund managers were already confirmed to stay,
including James Clunie, Gregor Macdonald, Andrew Paisley and
Vicky Watson.
The strategies of its Real Estate, Fixed Income and Multi
Asset businesses will remain unchanged, the spokeswoman said.