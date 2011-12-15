HONG KONG Dec 15 Swire Properties will invest $230 million to temporarily take a majority stake in its joint venture project in Chengdu with Sino-Ocean Land, the companies said Thursday.

Sino-Ocean Land said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it and Swire Properties had signed a memorandum of understanding on the deal. The agreement will see Swire pay the remaining land premium and provide working capital for the project, in the Daci Temple Area.

Sino-Ocean Land has an option to invest back into the joint venture within 12 months, the statement said, at 10 percent interest. The company said it would do so but for now has chosen to keep its cash on hand and let Swire fund the development.

"Cash is king, and it is always better to keep more cash on hand," said a Sino-Ocean executive, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. "We definitely will pay them back within a year. To avoid any market rumours we decided to disclose it."

The filing came after the close of trade Thursday.

Swire said at the end of last year that it and Sino-Ocean Land had bought the Chengdu plot for 2 billion yuan in a 50-50 joint venture that will include a shopping center, a boutique hotel, serviced apartments and an office tower.

Swire Pacific, the parent of Swire Properties, has taken steps to spin the property arm off into a separate company, a move expected to take place in January . (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)