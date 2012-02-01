HONG KONG SINGAPORE Feb 1 A unit of the Swire group of companies, a Hong Kong conglomerate with interests ranging from properties to airlines, is among bidders for electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia Ltd, two sources said, an asset that could fetch close to $400 million.

Asia Retail Group, the investor group that owns Courts and includes Baring Private Equity Asia, in October had hired HSBC Holdings Plc and BNP Paribas SA to sell the asset.

Baring, HSBC and Swire declined comment. BNP did not immediately respond.