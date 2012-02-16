HONG KONG Feb 16 Newly listed developer
Swire Properties Ltd said on Thursday said it plans to
build a 2.9 million square foot project in Miami's financial
district.
The Hong Kong-based company had previously said in a filing
that the development, Brickell CitiCentre, would cost about
$1.05 billion.
It said the project would include three office towers, two
residential blocks, 500,000 square feet of shopping and dining
space, and a hotel, with construction expected to start in the
second quarter.
Swire bought four plots of land for project in 2008 and
2011, and has so far spent $145.6 million on land and advance
prepartion of the site.
Although Swire focuses on the core markets of China and Hong
Kong, it has a 30-year track record in Miami, where it has been
developing on an island called Brickell Key. It has hired
Miami-based architects Arquitectonica to design the project.
Chairman Christopher Pratt said when Swire Properties listed
in mid-January that the company had no immediate plans to raise
capital, with the sale of its Festival Walk asset in Hong Kong
providing adequate capital for its immediate plans
.
One fund manager, who runs a $5 billion portolio of actively
managed property stocks in Asia, told Reuters this week that he
expected Swire Properties to go to the equity or debt markets
soon to fund expansion.
"Probably one year from now, they'll raise money," he said,
declining to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to
the media.
Swire Properties shares were down 0.6 percent on Thursday
morning, tracking a similar decline in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index.