HONG KONG Dec 21 Swire Pacific Ltd said on Wednesday that the spinoff of Swire Properties Ltd by way of introduction would be achieved by a distribution of shares in the unit to existing shareholders, with a market debut scheduled for Jan. 18.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Swire Pacific said it would distribute Swire Properties shares to shareholders in the proportion of seven Swire Properties shares for every 10 Swire Pacific A shares held, and seven Swire Properties shares for every 50 Swire Pacific B shares held.

In October, Swire Pacific said it had applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange to list its unit Swire Properties and would distribute 18 percent of Swire Properties shares to qualifying shareholders.

The planned listing is by way of introduction, meaning it will not sell Swire Properties shares in conjunction with the listing.

Swire Pacific A shares rose to HK$95 in early trading on Wednesday, the highest in more than two weeks. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)