HONG KONG Dec 21 Swire Pacific Ltd
said on Wednesday that the spinoff of Swire Properties
Ltd by way of introduction would be achieved by a
distribution of shares in the unit to existing shareholders,
with a market debut scheduled for Jan. 18.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Swire Pacific said it
would distribute Swire Properties shares to shareholders in the
proportion of seven Swire Properties shares for every 10 Swire
Pacific A shares held, and seven Swire Properties
shares for every 50 Swire Pacific B shares held.
In October, Swire Pacific said it had applied to the Hong
Kong stock exchange to list its unit Swire Properties and would
distribute 18 percent of Swire Properties shares to qualifying
shareholders.
The planned listing is by way of introduction, meaning it
will not sell Swire Properties shares in conjunction with the
listing.
Swire Pacific A shares rose to HK$95 in early trading on
Wednesday, the highest in more than two weeks.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)