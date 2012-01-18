(Corrects chairman's name in first paragraph)
HONG KONG Jan 18 Swire Properties Ltd
has no immediate fundraising plans, Chairman
Christopher Pratt told reporters on Wednesday, as the company is
adequately cashed-up after selling a major Hong Kong shopping
mall last year.
Earlier on Wednesday, Swire Properties shares climbed 7.6
percent on their trading debut after being spun off from parent
Swire Pacific Ltd. Swire did not raise any money
through the listing, which came by way of introduction.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung; Writing by
Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)