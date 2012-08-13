BRIEF-Countrywide says CFO Jim Clarke to step down
* Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017
Aug 13 John Swire & Sons (H.K.), the largest shareholder of Swire Properties, is selling its shares in the Hong Kong property developer to raise up to HK$5.13 billion ($661.27 million), Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
IFR said the deal would involve 234 million shares and is being marketed at a price range of HK$21.47 to HK$21.94.
There is an upsize option of 54 million shares.
John Swire & Sons own nearly 8 percent of the company, or about 450.94 million shares, as of the end of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.
BOC International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners, IFR reported.
Shares of Swire Properties closed at HK$23.85 on Monday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
* Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's Japanese yen-denominated bonds a final rating of 'BBB-'. The bonds will mature in June 2020 (JPY40 billion), 2022 (JPY50 billion) and 2024 (JPY10 billion). The final rating replaces the expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' that Fitch assigned on 31 May 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of