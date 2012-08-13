Aug 13 John Swire & Sons (H.K.), the largest shareholder of Swire Properties, is selling its shares in the Hong Kong property developer to raise up to HK$5.13 billion ($661.27 million), Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

IFR said the deal would involve 234 million shares and is being marketed at a price range of HK$21.47 to HK$21.94.

There is an upsize option of 54 million shares.

John Swire & Sons own nearly 8 percent of the company, or about 450.94 million shares, as of the end of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

BOC International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners, IFR reported.

Shares of Swire Properties closed at HK$23.85 on Monday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.