BRIEF-Countrywide says CFO Jim Clarke to step down
* Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017
HONG KONG Aug 13 Swire Properties Ltd's biggest shareholder plans to sell about $660 million worth of shares in the real estate developer in a block offering, IFR reported on Monday, without citing a source for the information.
John Swire & Sons is offering 234 million shares in Swire Properties, which was spun off from Swire Pacific Ltd in January, at a range of HK$21.47-$21.94, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The deal could total as much as HK$5.13 billion ($660 million), with shares offered at a discount of 8 percent to 10 percent from Monday's close of HK$23.85 each. The deal could be increased by a another 54 million shares if there is additional demand, IFR reported.
BOC International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal, IFR added. ($1 = 7.7578 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Cowell)
* Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's Japanese yen-denominated bonds a final rating of 'BBB-'. The bonds will mature in June 2020 (JPY40 billion), 2022 (JPY50 billion) and 2024 (JPY10 billion). The final rating replaces the expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' that Fitch assigned on 31 May 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of