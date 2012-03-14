* Parents fear the worst, prepare to fly to Switzerland
* Teacher, pupils among 28 killed in tunnel bus crash
* Prime minister mourns "sad day for Belgium"
By Philip Blenkinsop
HEVERLEE, Belgium, March 14 At morning
assembly on Wednesday, the children of St Lambertus primary
school in the Belgian town of Heverlee learnt of the bus crash
in the Swiss mountains that killed a teacher and several of
their classmates.
The bus, carrying 52 people, hit the side of a tunnel on the
way back from a school ski trip and slammed into a wall,
crushing the front third of the vehicle.
Six of the 28 dead were adults and the rest children, most
of them 11 or 12 years old.
Twenty-four pupils from the Catholic school in the Leuven
suburb of Heverlee were on the ski trip, a popular annual event.
A teacher and a trip organiser were killed in the crash along
with eight local children.
"The eight sets of parents, they can only sit and wait, they
just don't know. I'm in pain, I have tears inside," said Dirk De
Gendt, a priest at St Lambertus Catholic church and a member of
the school board.
"We don't have words, only deep grief. They were supposed to
be back now."
The remainder of those killed and injured were from the
Netherlands and from Lommel, a town which, like Leuven, is in
Flanders, the northern, Dutch-speaking region of Belgium.
Parents began arriving at St Lambertus school in the late
morning to prepare to fly to Switzerland on Belgian military
aircraft. While some knew their children had survived with
injuries, others had no confirmation and had to assume that
theirs were among the eight children killed, police said.
Psychologists were travelling on the plane with them.
At the school gates, teachers posted dozens of pictures
drawn by pupils during class on Wednesday honouring the dead.
Some depicted hearts, rainbows and tulips, others were
drawings of their classmates and of the teacher, Mr Frank.
"We support you," read a note under one drawing. Another
commemorated the children of class 6A and another said: "I hope
we will wake up quickly and this nightmare will be over."
Two police officers stood discreetly by the gates of the
school, receiving distraught parents, and wellwishers placed
several bouquets of flowers at the entrance.
"There's no news, simply no news," said one red-eyed father
as he arrived with an overnight bag to take the flight to
Switzerland.
The head of Belgium's Catholic Church, Archbishop
Andre-Mutien Leonard, spoke to some of the distraught parents as
they arrived and expressed their quiet grief and desperation.
"Some of them don't know the fate of their children. There
is terrible fear," he told reporters.
Heverlee is a small community that is home to several
schools and campuses that form parts of the Catholic University
of Leuven, one of Belgium's leading universities. The town is
also the location of a Commonwealth cemetery from World War Two.
Many of Heverlee's residents work in nearby industries,
including AB InBev, the world's largest brewing company, which
is based in Leuven.
Most of the children killed were in the last year of primary
school. For many, it will have been the first holiday abroad
without their parents.
"It is a sad day for all of Belgium," said Prime Minister
Elio Di Rupo, who was to travel to Switzerland later on
Wednesday.
