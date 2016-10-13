GENEVA Oct 13 A passenger plane was evacuated
at Switzerland's Geneva airport on Thursday and a man was been
arrested after saying there was a a bomb on board, the Geneva
prosecutor's office said in a statement.
An Aeroflot statement said it was Aeroflot flight 2381 to
Moscow and passengers would be transferred to other aircraft for
the journey. A Geneva prosecutor's spokesman said the arrested
man was Russian and there were 115 people on board.
The prosecutor's office said a police bomb disposal team was
checking the aircraft, which an airport spokesman said was still
standing empty on the tarmac.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, Stephanie Nebehay and Marina Depetris
in Geneva, Jack Stubbs and Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow)