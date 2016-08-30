ZURICH Swiss search parties found an air force fighter jet that went missing on Monday during a training exercise but were still trying to find the pilot, the Swiss defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The plane, a one-seat F/A-18C, crashed near Susten in central Switzerland. Bad weather was hampering the search in mountainous terrain.

The incident marks the third time the Swiss Air Force has lost one of its F/A 18 jets in the past three years. A pilot was injured when an aircraft went down in October 2015 in southeast France, while another F/A 18 crashed in Switzerland in 2013.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Dominic Evans)