ZURICH Aug 29 Searches were launched on Monday
after a Swiss air force jet flown by a single pilot went
missing, the ministry of defence said.
The plane, a one-seater F/A-18C, went missing near Susten in
central Switzerland at around 14.30 GMT, the ministry said in a
statement.
Earlier this year a Swiss F-5E air demonstration fighter jet
collided with another plane and crashed into a pond in the
northern Netherlands ahead of an air show.
The Swiss airforce lost another F/A 18 in 2013 when the
plane crashed during a training flight in the canton of
Obwalden.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Richard Balmforth)