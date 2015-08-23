Powerful Saudi prince sees no chance for dialogue with Iran
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince has ruled out any dialogue with Iran, a country he said was busy plotting to control the Muslim world.
ZURICH Two light planes collided in flight at an air show in Dittingen, Switzerland, on Sunday, killing one of the pilots, police said.
The aircraft, in a German flying group of three planes, crashed at around 0915 GMT, Basel-Landschaft police said in a statement.
One of the pilots, a 50-year-old man, was killed while the other escaped unharmed by parachute. The third aircraft was able to land safely.
The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said.
Police photos showed debris from the two aircraft scattered in the hillside village of Dittingen.
At least seven people died when a jet aircraft ploughed into several cars on a busy road near an air show in southern England on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on a rare visit to Russia, said that Berlin and Moscow had to keep talking despite their disagreements, but those same differences overshadowed her talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.