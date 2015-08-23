(Adds death toll, details, police comment)
ZURICH Aug 23 Two light planes collided in
flight at an air show in Dittingen, Switzerland, on Sunday,
killing one of the pilots, police said.
The aircraft, in a German flying group of three planes,
crashed at around 0915 GMT, Basel-Landschaft police said in a
statement.
One of the pilots, a 50-year-old man, was killed while the
other escaped unharmed by parachute. The third aircraft was able
to land safely.
The cause of the accident is being investigated, police
said.
Police photos showed debris from the two aircraft scattered
in the hillside village of Dittingen.
At least seven people died when a jet aircraft ploughed into
several cars on a busy road near an air show in southern England
on Saturday.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Andrew Roche)