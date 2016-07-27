GENEVA, July 27 Geneva police received
information from French counterparts that led to a heightening
of security on Wednesday at Geneva's Cointrin airport that
straddles the border, a spokesman said.
"The investigation will determine the facts, but it's not in
our hands...The French investigators will keep us informed,"
Geneva police spokesman Guillaume Gentil told Reuters. "The
situation at the airport is calm."
Police in Geneva launched a series of controls on Wednesday
around the city's Cointrin airport after receiving information
about a possible threat and warned passengers of delays.
