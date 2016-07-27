GENEVA, July 27 Geneva police received information from French counterparts that led to a heightening of security on Wednesday at Geneva's Cointrin airport that straddles the border, a spokesman said.

"The investigation will determine the facts, but it's not in our hands...The French investigators will keep us informed," Geneva police spokesman Guillaume Gentil told Reuters. "The situation at the airport is calm."

Police in Geneva launched a series of controls on Wednesday around the city's Cointrin airport after receiving information about a possible threat and warned passengers of delays.

