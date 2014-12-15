ZURICH Dec 15 Zurich airport was partially
closed on Monday evening after receiving an unspecified threat,
a spokeswoman said.
The airport shut Check-in 1 and 2 as well as Arrivals 2, and
passengers were being redirected to Check-in 3, the spokeswoman
said, adding that waiting time was still only about 15 minutes.
"A threat was received in the course of the evening," she
said, declining to elaborate apart from saying Zurich's cantonal
police were currently looking into the matter.
Swiss free newspaper 20 Minuten said on its website that
passengers had been evacuated from Terminal 1 at around 7:50
p.m. (1850 GMT).
Swiss police did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)