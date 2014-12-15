(Adds police comment)
ZURICH Dec 15 Zurich airport was partially
closed on Monday evening after receiving an unspecified threat,
a spokeswoman said.
The airport shut Check-in 1 and 2 as well as Arrivals 2, and
passengers were being redirected to Check-in 3, the spokeswoman
said, adding that waiting time was still only about 15 minutes.
"A threat was received in the course of the evening," she
said, declining to elaborate apart from saying Zurich's cantonal
police were currently looking into the matter.
Swiss newspaper Blick said on its website that passengers
had been evacuated from Check-in 1 and 2 at around 7:15 p.m.
(1815 GMT).
A spokeswoman for Zurich's cantonal police said officers
remained at the airport, but she would not describe the nature
of the threat.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)