* World right-to-die activists gather in Switzerland
* France could be next to legalise euthanasia
* Euthanasia opponents hold competing conference
* Questions over how to protect vulnerable elderly
By Emma Thomasson
ZURICH, June 12 Right-to-die activists hope more
countries will allow assisted suicide or euthanasia in coming
years as the world population ages, but opponents are determined
to stop them, a dispute that flared ahe ad of competing
conferences in Switzerland.
"We have seen over the last 20 years a general migration of
positivity towards this being a just cause," Ted Goodwin, the
American president of the World Federation of Right-to-Die
Societies, told a news conference in Zurich on Tuesday.
Goodwin was speaking as representatives of 55 right-to-die
societies from around the world gathered for a t hree-day
co ngress to mark the 30th anniversary of Exit, a Swiss group
which provides lethal drugs to help the terminally ill die.
Assisted suicide has been legal in Switzerland since 1942,
if performed by a non-physician who has no direct interest in
the death. Euthanasia, or "mercy killing", is legal only in the
Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, and the U.S. state of Oregon.
Goodwin said the election of Socialist Francois Hollande as
French president could help the euthanasia cause in Europe.
Ho llande has said he favours euthanasia under strict conditions.
"If France falls into line, I believe Germany will also
adopt it. That is a game changer in Europe," he said, noting
support for reform was also gaining traction in Australia and
Massachusetts. "Things are happening slowly but surely."
He said ageing societies meant that half of medical costs
are now falling in the last three to six months of life on care
that does not change the trajectory of a disease.
The number of Swiss residents who died by assisted suicide
rose sevenfold between 1998 and 2009 to almost 300, statistics
published for the first time showed in March.
"BURDEN FOR SOCIETY"
The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition is organising an
alternative conference on Friday to coincide with the public
part of the Right-to-Die gathering in Zurich.
"Together with the increasing cost pressure in the health
sector and the increasing loneliness of older people, organised
assistance for suicide is a breeding ground which promotes
suicide," Roland Graf, a priest who is vice-president for Human
Life International Switzerland, told a separate news conference.
"The pressure is growing on people who can no longer give to
society what is expected of them. They increasingly feel
themselves as a burden for society and their relatives."
A rise in terminally ill foreigners - particularly from
Germany, France and Britain - travelling to Switzerland to
commit suicide have prompted calls in recent years for the
country to tighten its liberal laws.
But in 2010, voters in Zurich overwhelmingly rejected
proposed bans on assisted suicide and "suicide tourism", and in
2011, the national government decided against imposing new
limits on assisted suicide.
Goodwin said the examples of Switzerland, Netherlands,
Belgium and Oregon had not shown any noteworthy abuse.
"Ours is a mission of compassion, of generosity. We know
that no-one is more vulnerable than those who are dying and
those dying in pain," he said. "Society can provide protection
for vulnerable individuals."
Exit President Saskia Frei said the practice was carefully
monitored by the Swiss authorities: "There is no death which is
as closely investigated as assisted suicide," she said.
Yet Alex Schadenberg, the executive director of the
Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, pointed to studies from the
Netherlands and Belgium which he said showed significant numbers
of deaths by euthanasia "without explicit request or consent".
"The problem with euthanasia or assisted suicide is you're
giving somebody else the right to be involved in causing your
death," he said.
"Society needs to be vigilant about suffering, but the
answer is not giving power over life and death to somebody
else."