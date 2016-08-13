UPDATE 1-Ryanair says wants to take Alitalia routes, not buy airline
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
ZURICH Aug 13 A man armed with a knife and flammable fluid injured six people in an attack on a Swiss train on Saturday, authorities said.
"According to current information a 27-year-old Swiss man poured out a flammable liquid. He was also armed with at least one knife. The liquid caught fire," St. Gallen cantonal police said in a statement.
It said the injured were taken to various hospitals with burn and stab wounds, and that the assailant was also injured in the incident and transported to hospital. The attack occurred at 2:20 p.m. (1220 GMT) on a train travelling between Buchs and Sennwald in the canton of St. Gallen, the police statement said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to slash $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in an austere budget plan unveiled on Tuesday at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.