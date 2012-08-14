* BCGE sees strong trade finance demand as some banks pull
back
* Says can "cherry pick" among trading houses
* Expects trade finance to grow vs Swiss private banking
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Aug 14 A clampdown on trade finance by
some of Europe's biggest lenders is proving a windfall for one
regional bank in Switzerland, home to some of the world's
biggest commodity traders.
Banque Cantonale de Geneve (BCGE) is seeing strong demand
for commodity trade finance as trading houses become more
desperate for funding following the retrenchment of traditional
lenders, its Chief Executive Blaise Goetschin said on Tuesday.
Such is the demand that trade finance could even grow in
importance in the Swiss economy relative to under-pressure
wealth management, Goetschin added.
Several banks including BNP Paribas have cut
lending due to a lack of dollar financing and new European rules
on capital requirements due to be phased in next year, leaving
some Swiss traders in the lurch.
"The market has transformed itself in our favour because
trading houses are in a highly nervous state with regards to
funding," Goetschin told a news conference on Tuesday.
"We have introduced a policy of cherry picking ... which
improves the margins and the risk," he added, without giving
details.
Switzerland, home to the likes of leading commodities
trading group Glencore International Plc, is one of the
world's largest commodities trading hubs and accounts for about
a third of physical global oil volumes for instance.
Ton Schurink at Geneva-based Commodity Finance Trading
Advisory Services said Swiss banks are profiting from a
reduction in competition in the sector.
"When they can spot a winner, they will support them, but
admittedly at a nice margin. The limited availability in the
market has made life for the trade finance activities quite nice
and profitable," he said.
Goetschin said he expects trade finance, traditionally a
low-margin business, to play a growing role in the Swiss economy
especially given the attacks on the wealth management sector
from U.S. authorities gunning for tax dodgers.
"Trade finance is helping to compensate for private banking
(in Switzerland). It's very important for a commodities trading
hub to have a bank that's attached to Geneva as the whole
banking model can easily go elsewhere," he said.
While Swiss banks including BCGE will also face higher
capital requirements as part of Basel III regulations, they are
still deemed to be at an advantage versus their European peers.
That's because they are mostly capitalised in Swiss francs
and costs for dollar-based funding, the dominant currency in
commodities markets, are relatively low.
Credit Suisse, already active in trade finance for
20 years, said it had added five new relationship manager roles
in Geneva and Zurich since the start of the year, while UBS
hired an executive from BNP Paribas.