ZURICH, April 13 A lawyer and a bank employee were convicted by a Swiss court on Wednesday of violating banking secrecy laws in the run-up to revelations of a currency trading scandal that prompted Switzerland's top central banker to resign in 2012.

Philipp Hildebrand stepped down as chairman of the Swiss National Bank following pressure over foreign exchange trades made by his then-wife, who bought 400,000 Swiss francs (now $417,000) worth of dollars weeks before her husband oversaw steps to cap the franc's value.

She later sold the dollars at a higher rate. Hildebrand said when he resigned he had no knowledge of his wife's transaction but acknowledged mistakes were made.

The trades came to light after an employee in a bank's IT department gave data to a lawyer and local representative for the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), Switzerland's biggest party.

A Zurich court ruled that the employee, referred to only by his initials R.T., and the lawyer Hermann Lei had broken bank secrecy laws. It gave both men, who had denied wrongdoing, fines which were suspended for two years, a court spokeswoman said.

Lei's fine was for 40,800 francs while R.T.'s was 1,350 francs.

Lei told Swiss television that Wednesday's decision was a political verdict and that he had tried to alert the public to abuse but the perpetrator had not been punished.

At the time of his resignation, Hildebrand's then-wife Kashya apologised to the Swiss people. An auditor later found she did not breach central bank regulations.

Switzerland's tradition of banking secrecy helped it become the world capital for foreign wealth but in recent years the country's banks have been plagued by investigations by cash-strapped governments clamping down on tax dodgers. ($1 = 0.9595 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Alison Williams)