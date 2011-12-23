ZURICH Dec 23 Switzerland has frozen 50
million Swiss francs ($53 million) of funds belonging to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and other top officials, a government
spokeswoman said on Friday.
Money belonging to 12 companies and 54 individuals had been
targeted. In addition to the Syrian president, top military
commander Mahir Assad and Interior Minister Mohammed Ibrahim
al-Sha'ar were also on the list, the spokeswoman of the Swiss
State Secretariat for Economics said.
Switzerland in May expanded its sanctions against Syria to
include Assad and other senior officials, raising pressure on
his government to end a crackdown on protesters.
Switzerland has worked hard in recent years to improve its
image as a haven for ill-gotten gains, seizing the assets of
numerous deposed dictators and agreeing in 2009 to soften strict
bank secrecy to help other countries catch tax cheats.
It has blocked assets of the former Tunisian and Egyptian
leaders and their entourages as well as those of late Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi and his family.
($1 = 0.9362 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)