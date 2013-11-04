ZURICH Nov 4 Shares in Swiss banks UBS
and Credit Suisse were down almost 3 percent
in early trading on Monday after media reported Swiss
politicians were considering tightening capital requirements for
Swiss banks.
Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was quoted as
saying in a newspaper interview on Sunday that Swiss banks
should be subject to higher leverage ratio requirements of 6-10
percent, stricter than the ratio set out by Basel III rules.
Shares in UBS were down 2.7 percent at 0834 GMT, while
Credit Suisse fell 2.8 percent, lagging a 0.1 percent weaker
European banking sector index.
Broker J.P.Morgan Cazenove said in a note a 6 percent
leverage ratio requirement would create "material uncertainty".
"Over time any such potential move could lead to further
shrinkage of the FICC (fixed income, currencies and commodities)
division for the Swiss investment banks, especially at Credit
Suisse Group," the analysts said.
