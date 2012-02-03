ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss competition
authorities said on Friday they had opened an investigation into
banks, including UBS and Credit Suisse to
see whether traders might have colluded to influence interbank
lending rates.
COMCO said it had received information of possible collusion
between derivative traders to influence the London Interbank
Offered Rate (LIBOR) and the Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate
(TIBOR).
"Derivative traders working for a number of financial
institutions might have manipulated these submissions by
coordinating their behaviour, thereby influencing these
reference rates in their favour," COMCO said in a statement.
U.S. and British regulators are investigating whether banks
understated Libor to reduce borrowing costs and downplay
investor panic during the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa'Pinto)