* Banks' share of GDP set to slim to 5.7 pct by 2015
* Sector then to see small recovery by 2020
* Employment set to fall 0.3 pct each year until 2020
ZURICH, Aug 20 The importance of banking to the
Swiss economy is expected to diminish in the coming years, a
study found, as banks' profits are hit by tighter regulation and
disputes with Germany and the United States over untaxed wealth
in offshore accounts.
A study by the research institute BAKBASEL commissioned by
the Swiss Bankers Association found that the banking sector, the
largest contributor to Swiss economic growth over the past two
decades, was set to see its share of annual gross domestic
product decline to 5.7 percent by 2015 from 6.1 percent in 2011.
Weak global growth and restructuring due to new regulatory
requirements are expected to cloud banks' prospects in the next
few years but the sector should re-attain the 6.1 percent share
of GDP seen last year by 2020, the study said.
"After a sluggish start given the rather unfavourable
near-term environment, growth will pick up once the sector has
realigned itself," the study said.
Employment in the banking sector is set to fall by 0.3
percent each year until 2020, the study concluded, as banks
streamline operations and move business to more cost-effective
locations.
"Since insurers and the other areas of the financial sector
are also likely to create only a few jobs, we assume that barely
any additional jobs will be created in the financial sector as a
whole," it said.
Despite a recession and having to bail out flagship bank UBS
in the financial crisis, Switzerland has escaped the
slumping growth that is afflicting countries in the neighbouring
euro zone. The Swiss government forecasts growth of 1.4 percent
this year, accelerating a notch to 1.5 percent in 2013.
To prevent the government having to rescue another big bank,
the Swiss have enacted tough new capital standards that go
beyond the Basel III global rules. Along with weak investment
banking revenues, the need for UBS and Credit Suisse
to shore up capital has prompted them to slash costs and jobs.
At the same time, the $2 trillion offshore wealth management
business is also facing damaging disputes with the United States
and Germany over citizens of those countries who took advantaged
of Swiss banking secrecy to cheat on taxes.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)