ZURICH, July 16 The Swiss government said on
Thursday that banks in Switzerland could apply for a simplified
authorisation to operate in Germany with German financial
regulator BaFin, moving to end a long-running tax standoff
between the two countries.
Switzerland's finance department said it had clarified
details of how to implement a cross-border tax agreement with
Germany, which was originally struck in 2013.
"An understanding on detailed aspects of implementation was
reached recently," it said in a statement. "With the memorandum,
competition and consumer protection will be strengthened and
cooperation between the financial market supervisory authorities
intensified."
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char)