BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, July 7 Switzerland's banking lobby said on Thursday Vontobel's Herbert Scheidt will take over from Patrick Odier as chairman later this year.
In a statement the Swiss Bankers Association said Scheidt, who has been chairman of Zurich-based Vontobel since 2011, will take over on Sept. 16. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: