* Swiss banks to use check list to avoid untaxed money
* Banking secrecy under pressure from tax investigations
* Swiss bankers welcome proposal, socialists critical
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Dec 14 The Swiss government bowed to
lobbying from banks on Friday when it announced a watered-down
plan to try to clean up the country's image as a haven for
untaxed assets.
Under pressure from cash-strapped governments cracking down
on tax evaders, Switzerland has made concessions over its
cherished banking secrecy and vowed no longer to accept untaxed
money.
But the governement said it would be up to banks to decide
whether to ask new clients to confirm in writing they had paid
tax on their deposits, giving in to banks' concern that such a
"self-declaration" would place all clients under suspicion.
The greater the risk profile of the client, the more
thorough the examination will be, the government said in a
statement.
It said it would publish next year a check list of criteria
for banks to use for operating accounts.
"Banks can choose whether a self-declaration is part of
their check list," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said
at a media briefing, falling short of an automatic requirement
for bank clients to prove they paid tax which had been urged by
left-wing parties.
Switzerland's Social Democrats (SP), who backed
self-declaration, criticised the proposal.
"The SP expects the government to actively seek negotiations
on an automatic exchange of information...self-declaration would
be a simple and efficient tool," the party said in a statement.
The Swiss Bankers' Association (SBA), which rejected
obligatory self-declaration, welcomed the proposal. "No bank in
the world can be made responsible for the tax compliance of its
clients," it said in a statement.
Switzerland's banking secrecy has helped the country build
up a $2 trillion offshore wealth management industry but
pressure from U.S. and German tax investigations, among others,
has forced the Alpine country to take steps to make sure clients
pay their home country taxes.
A tax deal with Germany that would have required Swiss banks
to levy a withholding tax on undeclared funds failed in German
parliament last week.
Deals with Britain and Austria to allow citizens to pay tax
on secret accounts without revealing their identities will come
into force next year.
Widmer-Schlumpf announced the outline of the plans in
February, opening the door to the idea of self-declaration as
she sought to win Social Democrat support for a proposal aimed
at resolving a U.S. tax dispute.
Switzerland, which has reached an agreement to comply with
U.S. tax evasion regulation in the future, is still trying to
end investigations by U.S. tax authorities into 11 banks,
including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer.