ZURICH Jan 26 Switzerland's Leodan Privatbank
AG will shut down after failing to build up the necessary size
to survive in a tougher regulatory environment, it said on
Tuesday.
Zurich-based Leodan on Monday reached a $500,000 settlement
with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to avoid possible
prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes.
"We've decided to end operations," a bank spokesman said.
"The U.S. loss didn't have any influence on the decision. We are
too small to be independent."
The spokesman added that Leodan, which he said managed
around 500 million Swiss francs ($492.32 million) in client
assets, was in advanced negotiations with a "mid-sized" Swiss
private bank about transferring clients and the majority of its
employees.
Smaller Swiss banks, which for years benefited from clients
bringing money to Switzerland to take advantage of bank secrecy
rules, are struggling due to a global clampdown on tax evasion
and costly regulation.
Consultancy KPMG last year predicted that the number of
Swiss private banks would fall to fewer than 100 in the next
three years from around 130.
Leodan became the 77th Swiss bank to find a settlement in
the U.S. programme, which was launched in 2013 and allows banks
to resolve potential criminal liabilities in the United States.
Roughly one hundred Swiss banks signed up to the DOJ
programme.
BSI, which is owned by Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, was the first bank to reach a settlement in the
programme, agreeing to pay $211 million in March.
($1 = 1.0156 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Ruppert Pretterklieber;
editing by Jason Neely)