UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
ZURICH Oct 21 Switzerland's government on Wednesday outlined tougher capital requirements for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse.
The two Zurich-based banks will have to achieve a leverage ratio of 5 percent, with at least 3.5 percent made up by high-quality common equity tier 1 capital.
"The new requirements must be met by the end of 2019," the Swiss government said in a statement. "Once they are implemented by the banks concerned, the too-big-to-fail risks in Switzerland will once again be significantly reduced." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.