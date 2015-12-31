(Adds details, background.)
ZURICH Dec 31 Swiss private bank Lombard Odier
said it would pay $99.8 million under a non-prosecution
agreement with U.S. authorities to settle an investigation into
allegations it helped wealthy American clients evade taxes.
"This amount has been entirely provisioned and does not
affect the capital ratios of the group or of the bank, which
remains among the world's best-capitalised banks," Lombard Odier
said in a statement on Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the amount to be
paid in a separate statement. It also said DZ Privatbank
(Schweiz) AG had agreed to pay $7.45 million.
U.S. authorities have conducted criminal investigations of
several Swiss banks after the country's biggest bank, UBS
, agreed in 2009 to pay $780 million and identify
certain U.S. clients to resolve criminal charges.
The second-biggest bank, Credit Suisse, was fined
$2.5 billion last year for helping Americans evade taxes and
pleaded guilty to a U.S. criminal charge.
This week, Julius Baer said it had reached an
agreement in principle with U.S. authorities and set aside
nearly $200 million in additional provisions to settle a similar
investigation, bringing the total amount earmarked for potential
penalties to $547.25 million.
Credit Agricole's Swiss division said on Thursday
it had paid a $99.2 million penalty to avoid prosecution for
helping American clients evade taxes under a deal with the U.S.
Justice Department.
