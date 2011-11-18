* Swiss mortgage lending has been expanding rapidly

* Fin min proposes higher capital levels for risky mortgages

* Proposes a variable countercyclical buffer to boost banks' capital (Adds details, background)

ZURICH, Nov 18 Swiss banks should set aside more money when extending risky mortgages and should boost capital via a countercyclical buffer to serve as a cushion against excess credit growth, the Swiss finance ministry said on Friday.

With interest rates ultra low in Switzerland, mortgage lending is expanding quickly, and the Swiss National Bank has warned of overheating in Geneva and Zurich.

"This will strengthen the banking sector's resilience towards the risks associated with excess credit growth," the finance department said in a statement.

"It will counteract excess credit growth and limit the development of systemic risks in the financial sector."

The SNB urged lenders in its annual financial stability report to beef up their loss-absorbing capital buffers and warned of growing risks from Switzerland's booming real estate market.

UBS' index of Swiss residential real estate rose in the third quarter but remained below the value considered risky.

On Aug. 17 the government announced it would toughen up capital requirements for mortgage lenders.

The finance ministry said it had submitted an ordinance amendment for consultation requiring banks to have more capital backing for mortgages that exceed affordable limits.

These proposals are based on the conclusions of a working group that includes representatives of the finance ministry, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and the SNB.

For the full report in German, click on: here (Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Caroline Copley)