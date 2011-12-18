* Regulator: Bonuses to encompass both up- and downside
* Critics say bank bonuses encourage risk-taking
ZURICH Dec 18 Swiss financial market
regulator FINMA has instructed Switzerland's banks to change the
way they pay out bonuses so that employees are not encouraged to
take excessive risks in a bid to boost profits, a paper reported
on Sunday.
After flagship bank UBS had to take state aid
during the financial crisis due to risky bets on subprime debt,
calls have increase for banks to change their remuneration
schemes so that employees are held accountable for losses they
generate. The $2 billion trading loss uncovered at UBS only
reinforced calls for action.
The newspaper SonntagsZeitung said FINMA had instructed
banks that incentives in their trading business should not only
be based on profitability but also on minimising losses.
"The effectiveness of the controls has the same importance
as sticking to earnings goals," the newspaper quoted the FINMA
letter as saying.
A spokesman for FINMA was not immediately available for
comment.
When determining the performance of an investment banking
unit or a trader and the level of remuneration to be paid, the
manner and quality of controls on trading needed to be taken
into account, the paper said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)