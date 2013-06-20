* Central bank urges UBS, Credit Suisse to reduce debt
* Cautions on Swiss housing market, mortgage lending
* Welcomes capital-building moves at UBS, Credit Suisse
* SNB stops short of calling for dividend restraint
(Adds comment from SNB, detail)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, June 20 Credit Suisse and UBS
must cut debt levels that still top international
rivals, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Thursday, stopping
short of making any recommendation on their shareholder payout
policy.
Swiss banks have pruned assets, raised capital and cut their
investment banking arms to meet stricter rules spawned by the
global financial crisis, and Swiss authorities added extra
regulations after the Swiss state had to bail out UBS in 2008.
They also face fines following scandals including rigging
benchmark interest rates and helping rich Americans avoid tax.
The central bank urged Credit Suisse and UBS - major
contributors to Swiss GDP - to stay on course with planned
measures that it said are likely to lead to a "substantial"
improvement in leverage, or debt-to-equity ratios by year-end.
"Given the prevailing risks in the environment and the
losses incurred in the recent financial market crisis, the SNB
still considers current leverage ratios at the Swiss big banks
to be low," the SNB said in its yearly stability report.
UBS and Credit Suisse both reported a leverage ratio of 3.8
percent at the end of the first quarter. The Swiss financial
market regulator requires 4.3 percent by 2019.
UBS said its leverage ratio stands just short of 2019
requirements. Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Last year's SNB stability report sent shares in Credit
Suisse to their lowest since 1992 by suggesting it halt
dividends or issue shares to bolster capital.
Credit Suisse has since outlined measured to bolster capital by
more than 15 billion Swiss francs ($16.31 billion).
In October, UBS said it would fire 10,000 staff and largely
wind down its fixed income business in favour of returning to
its private banking roots.
The SNB also warned it could take further action to prevent
what it sees as lax mortgage lending in Switzerland.
In February, the Swiss government said it would require
banks to hold additional capital against their mortgage books to
restrain an overheating real estate market and "exorbitant"
mortgage debt.
DIVIDENDS, FINES
The central bank stopped short in its report of making any
recommendation on shareholder payout policy this year.
Credit Suisse paid a 2012 dividend of 0.75 francs per share,
with only 0.10 francs in cash and the rest in shares. It flagged
a return to an all-cash payout after it meets key capital
ratios, expected by mid-2013.
Last year, UBS raised its dividend to 0.15 francs from 0.10
in 2011, its first payout since the financial crisis.
Credit Suisse is among more than a dozen Swiss banks under
formal U.S. investigation for helping wealthy Americans evade
tax, and is expected to face a heavy fine to settle the affair.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday it is vital that
Switzerland take all possible steps to avoid a bank being
indicted in the U.S. probe. Swiss lawmakers on Wednesday nixed a
draft law aimed at protecting Swiss banks from criminal charges.
UBS in December paid $1.5 billion for its part in a
multi-year scheme to manipulate Libor and other benchmark
interest rates, but remains open to other lawsuits linked to the
matter.
On Thursday, former UBS trader Tom Hayes appeared in a
London court to face eight fraud counts linked to the Libor
rigging. UBS was one of 20 banks censured by Singapore's central
bank last Friday after it found more than 100 traders there
tried to rig key borrowing and currency rates.
($1 = 0.9194 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Louise Ireland)