ZURICH Nov 28 The European Union's tax
commissioner has objected to Swiss deals with Germany and
Britain, saying they cut too far into the EU's remit, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
The paper said Brussels was threatening to sue Britain and
Germany for striking deals with Switzerland aimed at reining in
tax dodgers, claiming the bilateral pacts contravene European
law.
"If we are unable to sort out these problems then it is
clear that, as the guardians of this treaty, we will have to
proceed with the instruments that are in our hands,"
Commissioner Algirdas Semeta was quoted as saying in an
interview with the FT. The paper said he was referring to an
existing tax agreement between the EU and Switzerland.
Algirdas' office was not immediately available for comment.
Strict Swiss bank secrecy, which helped the country become
the world's biggest offshore banking centre, has come under
heavy fire in recent years from cash-strapped governments
clamping down on tax evasion, putting client confidentiality
under threat.
The FT said that the EU objections had prompted Germany to
seek to renegotiate its deal, reached in September, with
Switzerland. Until now, it was believed that objections from
German lawmakers were behind Berlin's attempt to revisit the
Swiss talks.
