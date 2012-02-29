* Swiss lower house set for tax proposal vote on Wednesday
* Focus also on US-Swiss talks over hidden offshore accounts
* US, Swiss disagree over data handover guarantees-source
By Katharina Bart
BERN, Feb 29 Swiss lawmakers are set to
back a tax proposal with the United States on Wednesday in a
move which could pave the way for Switzerland to settle a U.S.
probe into Swiss banks and hidden offshore accounts.
Switzerland's lower house will vote on a proposal clarifying
how Switzerland would hand over data on wealthy Americans
suspected of dodging taxes at home.
The proposal, which passed the upper house in December,
seeks to backstop an expected deal over U.S. probes into 11
banks including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
, likely to comprise a data handover and payment of a
fine.
Legal loopholes threatened to upend UBS's deal
with U.S. authorities in 2009 and Swiss officials are eager to
avoid another lengthy court fight by clients seeking to protect
their identity.
Specifically, the plan would allow Switzerland to hand over
data on suspected tax evaders, even if U.S. tax authorities
cannot identify alleged offenders by name or bank account. The
move represents a weakening of Switzerland's long-cherished
secrecy laws, which have underpinned the country's finance
industry, on which the economy relies heavily.
There is little doubt the plan will pass after the Social
Democrat (SP) party came out in favor and pledged to support the
proposal if the government stays the course on planned
clean-money measures.
Provided the plan does pass parliament and 100 days pass
without a call for referendum, attention will shift to talks
between the U.S. and Switzerland for a deal meant to sweep Swiss
bank accounts clean of offenders and make good on past
transgressions.
According to a source familiar with the matter, Swiss and
U.S. talks are continuing, but sticking points remain in details
such as how much client data from the 11 banks Switzerland will
guarantee to hand over.
CLIENT DATA
Though Switzerland has a rough idea how many potential tax
evaders can be identified, the final number is a matter of
speculation.
The Swiss banks have already sifted through client data for
potential dodgers, through identifying characteristics such as
clients who use a post-office address for their bank
correspondence.
While U.S. negotiators are pushing for a guarantee on a
large number of client data to be handed over, Swiss officials
are reluctant to give in, according to the source.
The reasons involve the intricate nature of Swiss banking
secrecy. Those deemed tax offenders still have a 30-day right to
appeal and if they can prove their funds held in Switzerland are
declared and taxed in the United States, Switzerland cannot hand
over the data.
Another difficulty is that divisions between Swiss justice
and finance arms have emerged over how to deal with U.S.
negotiators, the source said.
The Swiss government wasn't immediately available to comment
on the negotiations.
The talks came into sharper focus after U.S. prosecutors
indicted Swiss private bank Wegelin in February, shortly after
the bank broke itself up in the face of the U.S. campaign.
The government talks are largely separate from individual
discussions conducted between U.S. officials and banks including
Credit Suisse, which has put aside money towards paying a fine
to the U.S. over offshore accounts, and Julius Baer.
U.S. officials are using information won after a landmark
settlement with UBS in 2009. The talks also coincide with the
latest of several amnesty programs offered by the Internal
Revenue Service, which is attempting to shake out tax offenders
by making it easier for them to come clean.