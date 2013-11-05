ZURICH Nov 5 Nearly two-thirds of Swiss bankers
believe Switzerland will share data on foreign depositors with
its neighbours by 2016, according to a study released on
Tuesday.
The country is the world's biggest offshore financial centre
with more than $2 trillion in assets under management, but is
under huge pressure from the European Union and United States to
end bank secrecy as cash-strapped countries fight tax evasion.
The study, involving 49 private banks or independent asset
managers and compiled by consultants KPMG, reflects a growing
resignation among bankers in Switzerland to attacks on banking
secrecy following a U.S. crackdown which has felled two private
banks in the country and cost UBS $780 million in
fines.
Automatically sharing data would represent a shift away from
a clean-money strategy the country has been pursuing, which aims
to sweep bank accounts clean of undeclared funds with additional
compliance standards for bankers.
"In our opinion the "whiter than white" strategy of the
Swiss government and parliament may be obsolete, as a majority
of respondents believe automatic exchange of information could
be in force within three years," the study's authors said.
A government panel has recommended the Swiss government
prepare to share data even before a global standard is
established, but the issue remains deeply divisive amongst
lawmakers.
Last month, the Swiss government said it will sign the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD)
administrative assistance convention, a further sign that bank
secrecy is slowly waning.
In October, Frey & Co became the second Swiss private bank
to fold following allegations of aiding tax evasion after
Wegelin & Co in February.