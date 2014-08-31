ZURICH Aug 31 At least 10 Swiss banks have
withdrawn from a U.S. programme aimed at settling a tax dispute
between them and the United States, Swiss newspaper NZZ am
Sonntag said on Sunday, quoting unnamed sources.
Around 100 Swiss banks came forward at the end of last year
to work with U.S. authorities in a programme brokered by the
Swiss government to help the banks make amends for aiding tax
evasion.
"At least 10 banks that had decided at the end of 2013 to
pay a fine have withdrawn their decision," NZZ am Sonntag said,
quoting unnamed lawyers and auditors. It did not name the banks
concerned.
The newspaper said the banks were convinced they had not
systematically broken U.S. law and lawyers of the U.S.
Department of Justice had actually been surprised to see them
take part in the programme and did not object to the banks
leaving the programme.
Liechtenstein-based VP Bank came forward last week
to say it had concluded that it no longer needed to take part in
the programme.
About a dozen Swiss banks face a U.S. criminal investigation
as part of the tax probe. Credit Suisse has already
settled by agreeing to plead guilty and pay a fine of $2.6
billion earlier this year.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)