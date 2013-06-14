ZURICH, June 14 Switzerland should be ready to agree to exchange information on foreign bank depositors automatically with the European Union in return for access to financial markets, even if it is not yet a global standard, a government-appointed expert group said on Friday.

The report, compiled by a commission led by former top government economist Aymo Brunetti, said Switzerland could withdraw its cooperation in working towards an agreement with the EU if its access to markets was obstructed. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)