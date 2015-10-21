ZURICH Oct 21 UBS will meet new Swiss capital rules by the time they come into force, it said on Wednesday.

"UBS intends to meet the newly proposed CET1 leverage ratio requirement of 3.5 percent by retaining sufficient earnings, while maintaining its commitment to a capital return payout ratio of at least 50 percent of net profit," the Zurich-based bank said in a statement

Earlier, Switzerland outlined tough new capital requirements for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, to protect the economy from a major banking collapse. The new rules will come into force at the end of 2019. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)